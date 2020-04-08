Fish brought from Tamil Nadu seized in Kerala

Food Safety officials and the police on Tuesday seized 1,000 kg of stale fish brought from Tamil Nadu for sale in the district.
A truck carrying 600 kg of fish was seized during a vehicle check by the police in the town in the morning. A preliminary examination revealed that the fish was not laced with any chemical preservatives. The vehicle was seized and the driver and his assistant were taken into custody.
In another incident, 330 kg of rotten prawns were seized from another truck near Pala.
Checks
In the third incident, the officials inspected fish vending stalls at Changanassery and seized 65 kg of decayed fish. “A huge volume of rotten fish from places such as Thoothukkudy and other fishing harbours appears to be making its way to different markets in Kottayam in the cover of the lockdown,” said Unnikrishnan Nair P., Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kottayam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.