Fish brought from Tamil Nadu seized in Kerala

Food Safety officials and the police on Tuesday seized 1,000 kg of stale fish brought from Tamil Nadu for sale in the district.

A truck carrying 600 kg of fish was seized during a vehicle check by the police in the town in the morning. A preliminary examination revealed that the fish was not laced with any chemical preservatives. The vehicle was seized and the driver and his assistant were taken into custody.

In another incident, 330 kg of rotten prawns were seized from another truck near Pala.

Checks

In the third incident, the officials inspected fish vending stalls at Changanassery and seized 65 kg of decayed fish. “A huge volume of rotten fish from places such as Thoothukkudy and other fishing harbours appears to be making its way to different markets in Kottayam in the cover of the lockdown,” said Unnikrishnan Nair P., Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kottayam.