‘First Question’ bags best oral presentation award

First Question, a telephone helpline to answer children’s questions on nature, bagged the best oral presentation award at the 32nd Kerala Science Congress that concluded recently in Palakkad. T.V. Sajeev, who is behind the concept, presented a paper, ‘Scientific Social Responsibility.’ The paper analysed the correlation between the type of questions children ask and their age.
The database of First Question was used for the analysis. Those behind First Question said what they realised a year after the project was that “as one grows older our questions get fewer and fewer.” Doubts of any children should not be left unanswered, that was our vision, said Dr. Sajeev.
