First phase inspection of EVMs over in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 November 2020 20:05 IST

2,859 control units, 8,651 ballot units to be used in district

The first-phase inspection of electronic voting machines (EVMs) which will be used for the local body elections in the district is over, the district administration said on Tuesday.

The inspection covered the control units of the EVMs, the ballot units, cables and connectors and the cabinets in which they are stored. The EVMs will be placed under tight security until the counting of votes is over.

Multi-post EVMs having one control unit and three ballot units each will be used for the polls in the three-tier panchayats. In the municipalities and the Corporation, the EVMs will have one ballot unit attached to the control unit. In all, 2,859 control units and 8,651 ballot units will be used in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

1,727 wards

On December 8, elections will be conducted to 1,727 wards in the 90 local bodies in the district. This include 1,299 wards in 73 grama panchayats, 155 wards in 11 block panchayats, 26 wards in the district panchayats, 147 wards in the four municipalities of Attingal, Varkala, Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara, and 100 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal Corporation.

The technical examination of the machines was carried out by engineers of the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd. under the supervision of District Collector Navjot Khosa. All the machines which underwent the inspections were then sealed.