First facility of Vizhinjam project ready

The Port Operations Building of the upcoming Vizhinjam international deepwater seaport.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 October 2020 08:05 IST

Minister says issues flagged by local residents will be addressed

Port Operations building of the upcoming international multi-purpose deepwater seaport at Vizhinjam, near here, was commissioned on Wednesday.

The four-storey building is the first facility to be commissioned in the Phase I of the PPP project by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Ltd. (AVPPL) that is executing the project. Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran inaugurated the facility through video conference as part of the LDF government’s “100 day, 100 projects.”

All managerial staff and critical port control systems such as marine control, tower control, port control and security control will be operating from this building.

The Minister said the government was extending all support to the AVPPL to complete the 3.1-km breakwater and the delayed Phase I of the project.

97% of land acquired

The Minister said the government had already handed over 97% of the land and the remaining 4.2 hectares would be acquired soon.

He said the government had so far provided ₹83.11 crore as compensation to local residents.

Seeking the cooperation of the people in and around the project site in completing the sea port, he said the issues flagged would be sorted out by the government through talks.

Three quarries had been sanctioned for procuring granite for the breakwater.

To be commissioned

The Minister said the AVPPL had informed that other facilities in the seaport would be commissioned in the coming months.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, in his presidential address, said the AVPPL should complete the Phase I of the seaport in a time-bound manner as apprehensions of sea erosion due to the work had been raised. Shashi Tharoor, MP, said the seaport could emerge as the country’s transshipment hub catering to mother vessels.