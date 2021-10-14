First arrest in Corpn. fund misappropriation case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 October 2021 00:33 IST

Attendant at Sreekaryam office held

The first arrest in the case of misappropriation of revenue funds from the zonal offices of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was recorded on Wednesday.

The Sreekaryam police arrested Biju (41), office attendant, at the Sreekaryam zonal office. He was arrested from his wife’s house at Kallara in the morning. He is accused of misappropriating ₹5.25 lakh from the revenue collections that was supposed to be remitted to the Corporation Secretary’s account.

The accused has been charged under Section 409 pertaining to criminal breach of trust by public servant, Section 420 pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and Section 465 pertaining to punishment for forgery, of the Indian Penal Code. The Sreekaryam police are on the lookout for one more person.

Series of protests

The issue has been rocking the Corporation for the past few weeks, with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the United Democratic Front (UDF) staging a series of protests.

A revenue officer who had newly taken charge at the Sreekaryam zonal office had noticed the anomalies in revenue collection on July 16 and promptly reported it to the Corporation Secretary.

The Corporation administration on July 19 requested the local fund audit officials to carry out a detailed check of revenue collection at all the 11 zonal offices and the main office. The office attendant at the Sreekaryam office, allegedly responsible for the anomaly, was suspended on the same day. The revenue collection records of the past two years are being checked, as the audits have been completed till March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak happened.

MP seeks White Paper

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Wednesday demanded that the Corporation release a White Paper to allay the fears of tax payers, in the light of the cases of fund misappropriation by some officials. Inaugurating a relay protest being organised by the UDF councillors in front of the Corporation office, he said that all involved in the case should be identified and arrested.