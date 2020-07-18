Fire razes fast food joint in Thiruvananthapuram's Ambalamukku

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 July 2020 09:27 IST

No casualties reported; nearby buildings damaged

Firefighters battled for nearly three hours early on Saturday morning to put out a fire which razed a fast food joint and damaged nearby buildings at Toll Junction near Ambalamukku in Thiruvananthapuram city.

No casualties were reported, although the fire had quickly spread from 'Crescent Fast Food' to a house and several shops behind it, the Fire and Rescue Services said. The food joint and the shops, including a television repair centre, were closed at the time. The occupants of the house were evacuated.

The fire could have been caused by two gas cylinders exploding inside the fast food shop, the Fire and Rescue Services said after a preliminary inspection. There were eight LPG cylinders inside it at the time, according to the officials.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert by 5.45 a.m. Four fire tenders from the Chenkalchoola unit and one from the Chakkai unit were rushed to the scene immediately.

By then, the fire had spread to the house and shops, causing heavy damage. Timely intervention prevented it from spreading further in the populated area.

An investigation has been launched to pinpoint the cause of the fire and ascertain the loss.