Fire disaster waiting to happen

Unauthorised structural alterations are suspected to have increased the vulnerability of the building that was gutted by the major fire at East Fort on Tuesday. The lack of periodic inspections and ineffective enforcement of building and fire safety norms are also feared to have imperiled the densely populated region.

Various enforcement agencies led by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services launched a comprehensive probe to identify the circumstances that led to the fire that devastated two shops and also caused minor damage to two adjacent houses at Pazhavangady. While Chellam Umbrella Mart claimed to have suffered a loss of ₹1.25 crore, Supreme Leathers reported a loss of ₹30 lakh after its godown was gutted, official sources said.

Having ruled out chances of sabotage, the Fire and Rescue Services Department is currently probing the possibilities of short circuit or garbage being burned outside the building and left unattended.

While local residents claimed to have witnessed the shop employees burning old mattresses a day ago, the owner has denied any such occurrence.

The warehouse, constructed in the form of an iron framework, has suffered extensive structural deformity, thereby suggesting that the interiors could have been ablaze longer than what was initially reported. Officials, however, confirmed that the main building did not currently face the chances of structural failure.

A. Hemachandran, Director General, Fire and Rescue Services, pointed out that storage facilities in the area, mostly without sanction by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, posed a grave threat. Besides, the poor storage of stocked items, especially combustible ones, made the commercial establishments vulnerable to fire accidents. The intervention of the civic body and the district administration was necessary in this regard.

A report on the ongoing probe is expected to be submitted within two days. Forensic experts and Electrical Inspectorate officials collected evidence from the building on Wednesday.

Demand for fire station

The incident has yet again highlighted the need for a fire station at East Fort to ensure quick response to exigencies in the thickly-populated and heavily frequented areas, including Chala, Pazhavangady, Thakaraparambu, Aryasala, and Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Going by unofficial estimates, over 2,000 commercial establishments function in the region.