Thiruvananthapuram

Fire detected in luggage van of Malabar Express, halted near Thiruvananthapuram

A glimpse of the luggage van of Malabar Express that caught fire on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Thiruvananthapuram-bound Malabar Express was halted at Edava near here on Sunday morning after fire was detected in the luggage van.

The incident occurred around 7.45 a.m.

Passengers raised an alarm on seeing smoke emanating from the van and pulled the chain to stop the train. The loco pilot was alerted and firefighting operations were quickly launched.

According to preliminary assessment, the fire was caused by friction between two motorcycles in the luggage van.

The train later resumed its journey to Thiruvananthapuram Central after the luggage van was detached.

