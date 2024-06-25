Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram’s Veli

A fire broke out early Tuesday at a plastics recycling plant warehouse in Veli, an industrial area on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, the Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) has not reported any causalities. However, the black and possibly toxic smoke billowing out of the warehouse has caused concern in the locality.

The FRD rushed 12 fire engines to the spot after a night watchman alerted authorities of the industrial fire around 4 a.m. Fire officers doused the blaze using water as a fire suppressant, but large piles of plastic continued to smoulder.

The FRD has yet to trace the origin or cause of the fire. They have roped in the Kerala State Electrical Inspectorate to aid the fire investigation. The police have also registered a case and will likely verify whether the warehouse had fire safety clearance.

