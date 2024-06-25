GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram’s Veli

The FRD rushed 12 fire engines to the spot after a night watchman alerted authorities of the industrial fire around 4 a.m.

Updated - June 25, 2024 10:00 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:40 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out early Tuesday at a plastics recycling plant warehouse in Veli, an industrial area on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, the Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) has not reported any causalities. However, the black and possibly toxic smoke billowing out of the warehouse has caused concern in the locality. 

The FRD rushed 12 fire engines to the spot after a night watchman alerted authorities of the industrial fire around 4 a.m. Fire officers doused the blaze using water as a fire suppressant, but large piles of plastic continued to smoulder. 

The FRD has yet to trace the origin or cause of the fire. They have roped in the Kerala State Electrical Inspectorate to aid the fire investigation. The police have also registered a case and will likely verify whether the warehouse had fire safety clearance.

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.