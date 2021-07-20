Fire and Rescue Services augments fleet strength

A water salute being given by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flags off newly acquired vehicles of the utility in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

20 July 2021 08:19 IST

Vehicles procured at ₹12.49 cr. under Plan fund for 2020-21

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday flagged off a fleet of vehicles for the Fire and Rescue Services procured at a cost of ₹12.49 crore under the Plan fund for the year 2020-21.

The fleet includes 10 foam tenders to be pressed into service to quench fires at industrial units, oil refineries and units manufacturing other petroleum products.

The fleet has multi utility vehicles to transport personnel and rescue equipment to disaster sites, 18 ambulances, and 30 jeeps.

Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, B. Sandhya was present on the occasion.