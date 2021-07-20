Thiruvananthapuram

Fire and Rescue Services augments fleet strength

A water salute being given by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flags off newly acquired vehicles of the utility in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday flagged off a fleet of vehicles for the Fire and Rescue Services procured at a cost of ₹12.49 crore under the Plan fund for the year 2020-21.

The fleet includes 10 foam tenders to be pressed into service to quench fires at industrial units, oil refineries and units manufacturing other petroleum products.

Fleet

The fleet has multi utility vehicles to transport personnel and rescue equipment to disaster sites, 18 ambulances, and 30 jeeps.

Director General, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, B. Sandhya was present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 8:20:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/fire-and-rescue-services-augments-fleet-strength/article35418029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY