Fight modern corporations: Dalrymple

The need to make profit underlines corporate organisations’ genetic makeup. The East India Company was controlled by an Act of the British Parliament, but modern corporations are much more powerful and drive what a person wants and needs. There is need to fight them back, historian William Dalrymple has said.

He was speaking at an interaction with critic C.S. Venkiteswaran at the launch of his book The Anarchy: The Violence of the East India Company, and the Pillage of an Empire here on Thursday.

Mr. Dalrymple said East India Company was looked as bringing in profits and the biggest employer of people and benign, but from the Indian perspective it was an unregulated monster.

National glory

On the reading of this crucial chapter in history, Mr. Dalrymple said Victorians parroted it to be a story of national glory, and for Indian nationalists it was one of national liberation.

So it became a story about two nations rather than one of a corporate house seizing control of India.

The actual Raj was only a 100 years, while the East India Company ruled for nearly three times that. “The audacity of East India Company was to conquer India with Indian finance and Indian manpower,” he said.

About the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said an incredibly strong Centre was a rare moment in India history.

In the years after Indira Gandhi the power went to the States, but now, probably for worse, the country was under a very strong Centre.

The past month had seen the first signs of resistance to it. India’s strength was its plurality.

This gave India an incredibly rich mix of culture and complexity. This could be the iceberg which broke the Titanic, he said.

About his approach to writing history which involve narratives of violence, he said unlike the German apology for the Holocaust, Britain had offered none for what it had done. There was a romanticised view of British rule, and it was important not to do that. “I think nations need to remember and then they can move on.”

Earlier, speaking at length about his book, he said it was not the British or the British government that took over India. “It was one British company, the first multinational – the East India Company.”

The company, he said, was publicly funded and employed at its head office 35 people. It eventually came to take over the richest country in the world.

Sophisticated operation

“Ït was the most sophisticated capitalist operation in the world. No one since then has controlled more of the world trade than the East India Company controlled,” he said.