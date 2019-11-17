Faulty security protocol in KU?

As Kerala University (KU) grapples with the fallout of the illegal modification of marks, the inadequate security protocol that has apparently compromised its database has come under a cloud of suspicion.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the Computer Centre into the alteration of moderated marks granted for the examinations of career-related courses purportedly found that the unauthorised access had been made using the login credentials of the then Deputy Registrar A.R. Renuka. The official had also admitted to have shared her user ID with her colleagues. Sources said the varsity had been commonly witnessing the practice of such senior officials disclosing confidential information among subordinates.

Curiously, the login credentials were not withdrawn even after the official was transferred. While the preliminary inquiry could not identify the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the system used to alter the marks, it observed that the “software could be accessed only from the computers in the tabulation sections”.

Suspension and transfers

While the varsity had suspended Ms. Renuka, it has now shuffled senior officials. Deputy Registrars S. Suseela (Examination Section and Revaluation) and S.J. Sunitha (Exam III); and section officers V. Vinod (Examination Section IV) and V. Kavitha (Accounts V B Section), were transferred. The university will seek a probe by the Crime Branch and has withheld the ‘tampered’ mark lists.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sought an inquiry into the case, alleging such malpractices had taken place in the institutions under Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel’s watch.

KSU activists staged a demonstration and some tried barging into the Vice Chancellor’s chamber but they were removed and later arrested.