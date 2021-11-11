‘Farmer’ to grace Children’s Day stamp

Winning painting by Akshay B. Pillai of Kollam

Twelve-year-old Akshay B. Pillai’s painting of an Indian farmer gazing out at his farmland will grace this year’s Children’s Day stamp brought out by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare in connection with Children’s Day.

A resident of Kanjaveli in Kollam district, Akshay is a Class VII student of NSS Higher Secondary School, Prakkulam, Kollam.

Competition

He had participated in a painting competition with the theme ‘Indian farmer’ that was organised by the council for designing the Children’s Day stamp.

As many as 529 students had participated in the contest, with Akshay’s painting being selected for the stamp brought out by the council as per a Government order.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Nemom Pushparaj selected the best painting.

Akshay, son of Anju and Biju P. Pillai, is very interested in painting and is also proficient in origami.

The Children’s Day stamp will be released at the State-level Children’s Day celebrations organised here on November 14. Akshay will be be presented with a trophy and cash award on the occasion.