Families with differently abled kids to get free water

Project titled Snehatheertham to be launched tomorrow

The Water Resources Department has is launching a project for providing free water connections to economically backward families with differently abled children.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the project, named ‘Snehatheertham’, on Wednesday by providing water connection to the residence of a youngster with cerebral palsy at Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

At present, the family has to travel a large distance to collect drinking water, according to the department. Another family in Vanchiyoor, which too shares a similar plight, also will be provided connection under the scheme immediately.

Snehatheertham was funded by the Engineers’ Federation of Kerala Water Authority and the Rotary International, the department said.

According to the Water Resources Minister's office, a preliminary survey has revealed that there are around 1,000 families across the State that could benefit from this initiative.

At present, an applicant has to shell out between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 for obtaining a water connection. The project will provide some relief to the families that are already spending huge sums on the medical treatment of the children, Mr. Augustine says.

The department is also considering waiving the water charges for the beneficiary families. Further, the department is also considering a water bill waiver for financially backward families with differently abled children who already have water connections, the Water Resources Minister adds.

In implementing Snehatheertham, the beneficiaries in other districts will be identified and provided connections in six months, V.S. Krishnakumar, working president, Engineers’ Federation of Kerala Water Authority, says.