Families protest outside Technopark campus

‘Promise to provide alternative land, houses unkept’

A group of residents of Vedanvilakam and surrounding areas in Kulathoor, situated just outside the compound walls of the Technopark Phase 3 campus, who have been facing issues due to waterlogging, have restarted their protest in front of the park, accusing the park authorities of not honouring the promises to provide alternative arrangements for them. Seven families from the area, including women and children, have been sitting in protest at the park lobby since the past four days.

In May last year, the residents had sat on a similar protest here after water from the Thettiyar canal entered their houses following incessant rains. Back then, Technopark officials had held a meeting with residents in the presence of Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Corporation councillor Medayil Vikraman and revenue officials. The park authorities had proposed a land swap arrangement by which the Technopark would take over the 1.5 acres of land where the houses are located and would provide them alternative land and houses.

‘Rent not paid’

According to the residents, they were asked to shift to rented houses as a temporary arrangement, with the park providing the rent during the period. However, they have not been provided any rent amount till date, they say.

"In the previous meeting, they had promised to solve these issues within six months. However, nothing much has happened till date. During heavy rains, the Thettiyar overflows, flooding these houses, while water will not enter the park area due to the compound walls," says Mr. Vikraman.