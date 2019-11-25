Families evicted for National Highway work to get houses under LIFE project

The State government has decided to provide houses under its Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project, for the families who were evicted for the development of the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch of the Karamana- Kaliyikkavila National Highway.

Twenty two families whose land were taken over for the road development were earlier allocated three cents of land each in Pallichal village. Out of this, title deeds were provided for 21 families who applied for the scheme. Twelve families, who were earlier included in the LIFE project beneficiary list for homeless and landless families, will now be included in the list for housing beneficiaries owning land, as per a decision of the Pallichal panchayat.

Under LIFE

In August, the decision to accommodate them under the LIFE housing project was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

As per this, the funds earlier allocated for the rehabilitation of these families will be transferred to the LIFE mission.

Under the LIFE project, the each beneficiary will get ₹4 lakh for the construction of houses.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) has also been reworked to be in line with the LIFE project. As part of the original PMAY project envisaged by the Centre, each beneficiary would get ₹1.5 lakh. In Kerala, the project has now been clubbed with the LIFE project.