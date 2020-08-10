Fall in positive cases in capital

Out of 200 cases reported,178 get infection through contact

The COVID-19 graph continued a downward trend in the district with 200 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. Those infected include 178 people who contracted the infection through local transmission and 13 health workers.

The death of a 50-year old woman, who hailed from Koovalassery near Maranalloor, is the 19th one to be officially recorded due to COVID-19 in the capital district. The deceased, who was a diabetic, had been admitted to the Kandala Cooperative Society in Koovalassery with pneumonia on July 19. After testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital on July 27. Despite being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) ever since, she succumbed to her ailments on August 8.

The District Court premises was shut down to be disinfected on Monday after a system assistant tested positive. While the courts in the heritage building where the infected person used to work and the fast-track courts will remain closed till Friday, those in the new building will function with 30% staff.

The Special Branch office of the City Police was closed after a Kattakada-native officer tested positive. Over 10 officials have been sent into quarantine. Another police officer attached to the Nagaroor police station who has been residing in the Attingal police quarters has also been diagnosed with the disease.

During his briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the limited COVID-19 clusters that have formed in Kallikad, Vellarada and Neyyattinkara municipality have shown worrying signs of turning into large community clusters.

As part of intensifying enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in the rural areas, the government has entrusted Harshita Attaluri, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, with the task of coordinating such activities. Eliciting public support for the efforts, the Thiruvananthapuram rural police organised pledge-taking ceremonies in 47 locations.

Two more residents of the Thekkumoodu bund colony have tested positive. Four people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Anad grama panchayat where 64 people were tested. Three people tested positive in Panavoor grama panchayat.