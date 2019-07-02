Fall in number of flights from capital airport

There has been a fall in the number of domestic and international flights from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to a question by V.S. Sivakumar in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Vijayan attributed this to a number of issues, including reallocation of flights. The services of Saudia and flydubai were recently shifted to Calicut International Airport. Besides, the flights of Jet Airways were discontinued owing to the crisis faced by the airlines.

He added that various steps were being adopted to improve connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram. Spice Jet has now decided to commence daily flights to Mumbai. Besides, IndiGo has increased its services to Kochi and Kannur. Budget carrier GoAir has also initiated steps to increase the number of flights from the State capital.

Scoot airline has launched daily services to Singapore.

The Airports Authority of India had also intervened to facilitate services on the vacant slots from the airport, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added that the government had brought down the State’s GST levied on aviation turbine fuel from 28% to 5% in order to cushion the effect of increased ticket rates fixed by airline companies in view of the fall in services.