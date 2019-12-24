Thiruvananthapuram

‘Faculty key to student success’

more-in

The role of qualified and experienced faculty is central to student success and the growth of higher education institutions in India. Research- driven public and private institutions and globally qualified educators with a multi-disciplinary approach will ensure a higher degree of student engagement, according to C. Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

“Retaining high-quality faculty in Indian higher education has been a challenge in India at both undergraduate and postgraduate level,” said Dr. Raj Kumar as he outlined a 10-point growth and reform plan for the Indian universities at a media interaction here on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:33:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/faculty-key-to-student-success/article30383853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY