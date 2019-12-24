‘Faculty key to student success’

The role of qualified and experienced faculty is central to student success and the growth of higher education institutions in India. Research- driven public and private institutions and globally qualified educators with a multi-disciplinary approach will ensure a higher degree of student engagement, according to C. Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

“Retaining high-quality faculty in Indian higher education has been a challenge in India at both undergraduate and postgraduate level,” said Dr. Raj Kumar as he outlined a 10-point growth and reform plan for the Indian universities at a media interaction here on Monday.