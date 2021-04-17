Facilitation centre opened at Women’s Commission headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

17 April 2021 20:18 IST

The centre is set up to help women understand crimes against them, the legal aspects and punishments

A renovated facilitation centre to receive complaints has been opened at the Kerala Women’s Commission headquarters here.

The centre was inaugurated on Saturday by commission chairperson M.C. Josephine. It has been set up to help women understand crimes against them, the legal aspects and punishments and also become equipped to file complaints.

Advertising

Advertising

An ‘awareness wall’ to help understand the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, at a glance and the phone numbers of women protection officers who can be contacted in times of distress have been put up at the centre.

Awareness videos

Special seats for the elderly, children and the differently abled, and drinking water for visitors are made available. Awareness videos are screened as well.

Publications of the commission such as the Kerala Women’s Directory, the one on crimes against women and children and the punishments for them, and another one on laws for protection of women are handed out free to those who appear to file complaints at the centre.