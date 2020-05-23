Face shield issuedto police officers

The government has issued face shields for police officers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) would repurpose standard-issue raincoats and gumboots for use as personal protection equipment.

The police have opened domestic conflict resolution centres in all districts. The cells received 340 petitions, of which the police amicably resolved 254 grievances. Mr. Vijayan asked the police to prosecute people who trespass on railway tracks. He said the police would prosecute traders who falsely re-brand expired goods and attempted to palm them off to consumers.