Exquisite art works on show

The exhibition-cum-sales of art work by four students of the Toonz Animation Academy began at the YWCA hall on Thursday. Satyanarayana Moorthy, Ajimmi Mohammed, Neha Nizar and V.P. Jumana are showcasing art work reflecting their varied interests.

Satyanarayana Moorthy’s work is a found object art, made from discarded waste materials and found objects in the exhibition.

Ajimmi Mohammed is displaying contemporary art and glass painting.

She improvises on the regular glass paintings using glitters and a variety of paints.

Neha Nizar, a photographer, has put up seven of her best shots at the exhibition. V.P.Jumana from Malappuram is showcasing her paintings at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be on till Saturday evening.