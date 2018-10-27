Thiruvananthapuram

Exquisite art works on show

more-in

The exhibition-cum-sales of art work by four students of the Toonz Animation Academy began at the YWCA hall on Thursday. Satyanarayana Moorthy, Ajimmi Mohammed, Neha Nizar and V.P. Jumana are showcasing art work reflecting their varied interests.

Satyanarayana Moorthy’s work is a found object art, made from discarded waste materials and found objects in the exhibition.

Ajimmi Mohammed is displaying contemporary art and glass painting.

She improvises on the regular glass paintings using glitters and a variety of paints.

Neha Nizar, a photographer, has put up seven of her best shots at the exhibition. V.P.Jumana from Malappuram is showcasing her paintings at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be on till Saturday evening.

Post a Comment
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2018 5:45:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/exquisite-art-works-on-show/article25340600.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story