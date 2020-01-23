Experts to have a say in master plan for 2040

The city Corporation has decided to form a panel of experts to chalk out a vision for the draft master plan 2040, the preparation process of which is currently on. The panel will consist of 20-25 experts representing various sectors, who are expected to put forward creative suggestions on a broader scale.

A good part of the discussions at ward sabhas and working groups have been completed. Meetings of the 19 working groups, representing various sectors, were completed last week.

“The suggestions of the working groups are focussed mostly on the immediate demands. But, for a master plan, which will decide what the city will be like in 2040, we need a much more broader vision, exploring the unseen potential in each sector. For this, we will need a panel of experts, whose inputs will turn this into a kind of vision document. The master plan will also have a basket of projects which can be taken up in the next two decades. This basket will be the reference point for the preparation of the annual budget in the coming years,” said a Corporation official.

Land use survey

The panel is expected to be formed this month. On Wednesday, a presentation on the land use survey, which has been completed, was made to councillors from various wards. The survey ascertains the present use of land in each ward. Compared to previous surveys of dividing the land use into just two categories, residential and commercial, the current one divides the land use into 20 classes and 360 sub-classes. Copies of the detailed maps of the land use in each ward will be provided to the councillors by Thursday, based on which they can put forward suggestions and objections. Sectoral-level consultations will follow, before the preparation of the draft master plan. The draft will be presented in the grama sabhas for the public to raise concerns. Then it will be presented in the Corporation council. The whole process is scheduled to be completed by March this year.