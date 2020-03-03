Expert team from KIIDC visits Aruvikkara bottled water plant

Technical experts of the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) carried out an inspection of the bottled water plant of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Aruvikkara on Monday.

The Water Resources Department had issued orders on Friday okaying a takeover of the facility by the KIIDC on a seven-year lease.

‘Preliminary inspection’

KIIDC officials termed Monday’s inspection a “preliminary one”.

It was conducted to examine the equipment, determine the measures required to correct certain defects, and obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a KIIDC official said.

A State government undertaking under the Irrigation Department, KIIDC markets the ‘Hilly Aqua’ bottled water brand.

Competent

In its order, the Water Resources Department had contended that the KIIDC was competent enough to correct defects, obtain the necessary clearances, and operate the facility.

The February 28 order issued by the Water Resources Department transferring the bottled water project has drawn strong protests from KWA employees’ unions.

Protest

On Monday, the CITU-backed KWA Employees’ Union burned a copy of the order protesting what it termed a “unilateral decision” by the department. Union general secretary P. Sasidharan Nair inaugurated the protest.

State treasurer of the union S. Renjeev and other leaders were present during the protest.