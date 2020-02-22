Expert suggests a new way to study COVID-19

A scientific technique named after C.V. Raman, which has created a huge impact on diverse fields including biology and medical application, could contribute to expanding our understanding of the COVID-19, according to renowned scientist Wolfgang Kiefer.

Raman spectroscopy is a universal technique suited for solving problems in physics and chemistry and it has had a huge impact on biology and medical application as well, Dr. Kiefer, who ranks among the top names in the field of Raman Spectroscopy, said during an interaction with students of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Laser beam

“A single virus or bacterium can be trapped in a focussed laser beam and can be studied for its characteristics and also the changes when antibiotics are used on them to develop effective medicines or treatments,” he was quoted in a statement.

“The effect of SARS-CoV-2 can be studied in great detail using a Raman spectroscope in a medical environment and ways of eradicating or treating this virus can be understood in future researches using this technique,” he said.

Dr. Kiefer has contributed to expanding the horizons of Raman spectroscopy, the development of novel instrument techniques and their applications in a wide range of scientific areas.

He met the students as part of an initiative of Talentspire. Underscoring the importance of the study of science, he urged the students to “get infected by the virus Ramanus Spectroscopus rather than by the SARS-CoV-2.” Talentspire is a collective formed to promote holistic learning of science among students. Over 200 students and teachers of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya attended the session.