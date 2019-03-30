The district administration has begun an expenditure monitoring cell to keep tabs on the campaign expenses of each candidate.

The election expenditure observers appointed by the Election Commission for the Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal Lok Sabha constituencies have also taken charge.

T. Ayyan Perumal and J.P. Meena assumed charge as observers for Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal respectively. They have been tasked with ensuring constant vigilance of the campaign expenses of the candidates. Addressing media persons here on Friday, District Collector K. Vasuki, who is also the District Election Officer, an expenditure cap of ₹70 lakh has been fixed by the election commission for each candidate.

While flying squads have been deployed in various places, static surveillance teams were posted at the 15 inter-district check-posts of Thiruvananthapuram for surprise inspections. A video surveillance team is also in place to record footage of meetings, processions, and other programmes.

Information sought

The observers, Mr. Perumal and Mr. Meena, urged the public to share actionable information that would enable them to detect violations in expenses and maintenance of accounts. They also directed candidates to obtain permission from the district administration prior to holding campaign programmes and also to submit expenditure plans in advance.

The officials also encouraged citizens to utilise the ‘cVigil’ app to share proof of malpractices by parties.

Complaints or actionable information can be conveyed by contacting the Control Centre (at the expenditure monitoring cell) at 0471-23210013, 0471-23210016; Mr. Perumal: 9188521942, Mr. Meena: 9530400915, 9188521941, and Income Tax control room: 18004253173 (toll-free).