Expedite bridge renovation: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has criticised officials for the delay in renovating the ‘Kireedom bridge,’ constructed across the Vellayani lake and named after the Mohanlal-starrer Kireedom.

Lashing out at officials for the delay in renovation, the SHRC noted that it had issued a directive in this regard in June 2014, following which the District Collector had promised to adopt measures at the earliest.

A complaint submitted by Santhivila Padmakumar pointed out that the bridge was the lifeline of the residents of Melamcode, Karumam, Kaimanam, Punchakari, Vandithadam and Thiruvallam.

Several devotees of the Vellayani Devi temple make use of the bridge.

The SHRC has directed the PWD (Roads and Bridges) executive engineer and Kalliyoor grama panchayat secretary to submit details of the steps taken on the previous order. They have been provided a deadline of one month for the purpose.