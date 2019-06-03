Excise officials arrest youth smuggling drugs

Excise officials on Sunday arrested a youth during an alleged bid to smuggle narcotic substances.
The accused, identified as Nahas, 22, of Poonthura, was arrested by a team led by Kazhakuttam Range Excise Inspector Pratheep Rao from near the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of 103 Nitravet tablets, a hypnotic drug generally prescribed for anxiety and insomnia, officials said.
His car and cash amounting to ₹9,000 were also seized by the sleuths.
Hashish case
The accused was previously involved in a hashish smuggling case twice, officials said.
His clients were purportedly college students, the officials said.
