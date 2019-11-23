Excelling in Aksharaslokam

It is fourth time lucky too for Harda M.L., a Class X student of BMHS Elavattom, Palode.

Harda secured the first A grade in the high school Aksharaslokam event on the last day of the District School Arts Festival on Friday. She has won the event thrice before.

Harda’s feat is notable for Aksharaslokam is not only something she excels in, but also a therapy to improve her speech that suffered owing to a cleft lip problem. With seven surgeries behind her, she is still undergoing treatment for the cleft lip defect.

Harda has participated in Aksharaslokam at the State School Arts festival twice and secured A grade. This will be her third outing at the fete, and she intends to give it her best.

Giving her company will be Mithila Chandran C., a Class XI VHSE Agriculture student of Government Model HSS, Attingal, who won in the higher secondary category in the event.

Mithila has been taking part in the Aksharaslokam event at the district fete since she was in Class VII, and had secured a second A grade at the upper primary level.

She had bagged a second A grade in Kavyakeli last year at the district fete, but this time could not take part in the event as both Aksharaslokam and Kavyakeli were in the same cluster.

Mithila’s interest in Aksharaslokam was kindled by her mother who in her time had taken part in the same event at the State level. Mithila also takes part in various Aksharaslokam events regularly.