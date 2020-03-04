Exam manual reform bid invites wrath

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 March 2020 00:57 IST

University rolls back initiative after charges of nepotism, ploy to award marks through illegal means

The University of Kerala has landed itself in yet another controversy after its move to modify its examination manual to expedite the examination process has led to unintended consequences. The university, which had decided to discontinue the practice of permitting multiple revaluations for examinations eight months ago, has rolled back the reform amidst allegations of nepotism and a ploy to award marks through illegal means.

A meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai in June last to evolve steps to clear the backlog of LLB examinations apparently paved way for the fallout. It had then been decided to discontinue the practice of facilitating second and third revaluations of answer scripts. The reform was proposed to replace the system of conducting multiple revaluations if the outcome of the first revaluation varied by at least 10% (when compared to the marks obtained after original valuation). The average of the multiple rounds of revaluation used to be considered as the final mark.

Consequences

However, the move gave way to unforeseen consequences after university officials applied the reform to various other courses without due consultations, sources said. It has now emerged that variations, some as high as nearly 40 marks, were effected as the final marks in LLB, BA, and BTech exams.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said mark differences of 20% and more were found in 61 out of 939 answer books of first semester BA examinations.

Similar variations were found in 28 out of 616 answer scripts of the sixth semester BTech examinations (2013 scheme). In view of the situation, the university decided to restore the earlier practice of permitting multiple revaluations with retrospective effect.

However, the fallout has prompted various sections to accuse the university of modifying the norms for the benefit of a certain group before reverting to its original system.

It is also alleged that the university was yet to take steps to nullify the mark lists issued on the basis of the first revaluations.

Reliable sources point out that the decision to limit the number of revaluations was prompted by an incorrect interpretation of a Kerala High Court order.