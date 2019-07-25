Ex-VC should take blame: Jaleel

The Vice Chancellor and the Syndicate appointed by the previous government cannot shrug off their responsibility in the incident where Kerala University answer sheets were recovered from the house of an SFI leader, according to Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel.

The answer books in question date back to 2015-16, which follows that the then Vice Chanceller and Syndicate are also accountable, Dr. Jaleel told reporters here on Wednesday.

On LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan's remark that unused answer sheets have only the value of blank paper, the Minister said the remark will not affect the investigation. “But I am not aware of the context in which he made the remark,” he added.

The Minister promised strong measures to check examination hall malpractices. The government will ensure that halls are equipped with surveillance cameras for college and university exams, he said.

Steps will also be taken to ensure that answer books and additional sheets issued in examination halls are properly accounted for.