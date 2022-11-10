EV charging stations launched at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The direct-current fast electric vehicle charging stations are located at terminal 1 car parking and terminal 2 car parking bay

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 09, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has operationalized four electric vehicles (EV) charging stations, two each at the domestic and international terminals, for the public. The charging stations were commissioned as part of the airport’s commitment to achieving Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ in the short term and net-zero status in the long term said a release issued by the airport here on Wednesday. The airport had recently procured four electric vehicles. The direct-current fast electric vehicle charging stations are located at terminal 1 car parking and terminal 2 car parking bay. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously at the EV charging stations and the batteries will attain full charge within 50 to 60 minutes at one station and within 60 to 90 minutes at the other.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Users should download Adani Gas EV app which is available for both Android and iOS platforms. One can use time, energy or money mode to charge their EVs. In the time mode, a user can select the time that he/she wishes to charge the vehicle, in the energy mode the user can opt for the number of units that the vehicle needs to be charged and in the final mode, the user can charge for a specified amount of money. There is also a provision for fleet cards that large operators can avail themselves to charge their EVs, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app