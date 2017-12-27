e@Utsav begins today

e@Utsav, a one-day camp for 30,000 high school students in the State, will get under way on Wednesday.
The camp is being organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (formerly IT@School Project). On day one of the camp, 12,000 students will be given training. As many as 1,942 trainers will be used to provide training at 952 centres till December 30. The training will revamp school IT clubs on the model of Student Police Cadets scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor