e@Utsav begins today

e@Utsav, a one-day camp for 30,000 high school students in the State, will get under way on Wednesday.

The camp is being organised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (formerly IT@School Project). On day one of the camp, 12,000 students will be given training. As many as 1,942 trainers will be used to provide training at 952 centres till December 30. The training will revamp school IT clubs on the model of Student Police Cadets scheme.