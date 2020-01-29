Escaped children: panel denies reports

The district child welfare committee (CWC) has denied reports that six children who had escaped from a child care institution on Monday morning were returned by it to the same centre.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, district CWC chairperson N. Sunanda and members Dhanya R., Sitammal, Mohanraj J., and N.S. Ajayakumar said the six children, aged between 11 and 16, had escaped from the Navajeevan boys home, registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, at Kuttichal. They were later found by the Neyyar Dam police. The CWC was informed of the matter by the District Child Protection Unit. The children were then presented before the CWC which interacted with each of them. After this, two of the children were sent to the Government Children’s Home at Poojapura and others to other homes, and not back to the Navajeevan home, the CWC chairperson said.

Physical abuse

Ms. Sunanda said the children had alleged that the Navajeevan home warden physically abused them. The CWC then directed the Neyyar Dam SHO to take legal action against the warden. A report had also been sought from the District Child Protection Officer on the happenings at the home.

Four children who remained at the Navajeevan home would be presented before the CWC on Wednesday.