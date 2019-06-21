‘Erratic power supply a cause for water shortage’

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty on Thursday told the Assembly that erratic power supply to the treatment plant at the Aruvikkara dam was partly responsible for the acute water scarcity that had plagued several parts of Thiruvananthapuram in the midst of the southwest monsoon. Replying to a submission by V.S. Sivakumar, he said houses in high areas felt the shortage most.

The low-water level in Aruvikkara, increased consumption of treated water, increase in connections and leaky pipes were the other reasons. Mr. Krishnankutty said the project to pipe water directly from the Neyyar reservoir to a proposed plant at Thirumala would be completed soon. The Aruvikkara plant would soon have a dedicated high-tension power line. A new plant, which would supply an additional 75 million litres a day to the city’s water supply, would become operational in Aruvikkara soon. The government also planned to create a leak-detection team.

Mr. Sivakumar said new lines laid by the Kerala Water Authority remained uncharged. He said coastal folk were often deprived of piped drinking water for days and were up in arms.