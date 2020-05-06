Entry points to capital being opened

With the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the district, entry points to the capital city are being opened in a phased manner.

Traffic movement through Mangattukadavu and Vellaikadavu was restored on Wednesday, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The entry point at Pappanamcode will be opened on Thursday, Kizhakke Mukkola on Friday, Kachani on Saturday, and Chenkottukonam and St. Andrew’s Road on May 11 (Monday), Mr. Upadhyay said.

Under surveillance

On Wednesday, 202 persons were placed under disease surveillance in the district while 154 others completed the observation period without exhibiting any symptom, the district administration said.

As on Wednesday, 2,905 people are under surveillance in the district. Of this, 2,789 are in home quarantine while 49 are under observation in hospitals and 67 in COVID care centres.

Inspections on

Eighty-one samples were sent for tests on Wednesday and 104 samples collected from the district tested negative.

Meanwhile, inspections as part of the security arrangements in the district are continuing, Mr. Upadhyay said. Cases were registered against 47 persons for violation of lockdown rules. Of this, 36 were booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. Majority of the latter cases were registered by the police stations at Kazhakuttam, Vanchiyoor, and Kovalam.

Petty cases were registered against 151 persons for not wearing masks and 11 others for unnecessary travel. Everyone should compulsorily wear masks to prevent disease transmission, Mr. Upadhyay said.

Directive to shops

The police seized 15 two-wheelers and four autorickshaws as part of the inspections on Wednesday. Further, the police have directed shops and other establishments to function with minimum staff. It is also the proprietor’s responsibility to ensure that social distancing norms are strictly adhered to, Mr. Upadhyay said.