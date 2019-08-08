Entrepreneurship training for VHSE students

Entrepreneurship development training will be given to vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) students in State schools that follow the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

In the first phase, students of 290 vocational higher secondary batches in various schools will receive the training, organised by the Career Guidance and Counselling Cell of the General Education Department and the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET).

The SIET has been giving entrepreneurship development training since the last academic year.

At ₹41 lakh

This year, the training will be provided at ₹41 lakh. It will be linked with the job roles provided in the VHSE schools.

Education Minister C. Ravindranath inaugurated the training programme at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vattiyurkavu, recently.

In his address, Mr. Ravindranath said entrepreneurship was both an art and a skill.