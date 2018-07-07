Entrance panel begins second phase allotment

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has set in motion the second phase of allotment of seats for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

Newly allotted engineering seats would also be allotted during the second phase. Candidates who are looking at higher order options in engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in the second phase should log on to their home page and confirm their options by clicking the ‘Confirm’ button. After online option confirmation, the candidates can rearrange their higher order options or delete the unwanted options and also register fresh options to the newly added courses/colleges till 10 a.m. on July 9 on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The second phase allotment list would be published on July 10 evening. Candidates who receive allotment in the second phase should take a printout of their second phase allotment memo and remit the fee/balance fee payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the head post offices in Kerala or by way of online payment on any date from July 11 to 14. After remitting the fee/balance fee, the candidates should join the course/college allotted in the second phase before 5 p.m. on July 14. Admission facilitation centres with Internet facility would function throughout the State during this period for providing necessary help to the candidates for registration of options. Details of such centres are available on the website.

All college authorities should approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through the Online Admission Management System (OAMS). Those who do not confirm their options online will not be considered for the second phase allotment and also their higher order options will not be available in the subsequent phases. However, the candidate’s existing allotment would be retained if he/she has remitted the required fee during the first phase allotment. Online option confirmation is mandatory for being considered in the second phase of allotment in the case of both candidates who have been allotted a course in the first phase and those who have not received any allotment in the first phase.

The third phase of allotment to engineering/architecture courses will begin on July 16 and the allotment details will be published on July 20, which would also mark the last phase of allotment to private self financing engineering/architecture colleges. Allotment to all courses will be provisional and subject to the final orders of the Kerala High Court in various writ petitions.