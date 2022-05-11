Ente Keralam fair to begin on May 15

Entry to mela at Kanakakkunnu Palace is free

Entry to mela at Kanakakkunnu Palace is free

Arrangements have been made for the Ente Keralam mega exhibition being organised by the State government here in connection with the first anniversary of this LDF government from May 15.

The district-level inauguration of the mela would be done by Education Minister V Sivankutty at the Nishagandhi open auditorium on Sunday. The entry to the fair, which will have around 250 air-conditioned stalls at the Kanakakkunnu Palace, will be free.

The fair will have 100 stalls that will introduce the services being offered by various departments and their functions to the public. There would be another 150 stalls where products of small-scale entrepreneurs in the district and various government agencies would be made available at reasonable rates.

A vehicle arranged by the organisers as part of the programme publicity had toured the constituencies in the district. Information on renewal of employment, self-employment registration, career guidance, vocational guidance and so on will be available at the stalls set up by the Employment Exchange.

The stalls of the Food and Civil Supplies wing will provide information on services related to ration cards such as addition or omission of names, error correction and address correction. The Department of Motor Vehicles will facilitate mock tests for driving license aspirants.

The fair will conclude on May 22.