Ente Keralam expo in Thiruvananthapuram from May 20 to 27

April 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated April 18, 2023 12:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

T Nandakumar
The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition to be held at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds here from May 20 to 27 in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

To be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 20, the expo will feature stalls highlighting the services and activities of various government departments, stalls offering services by departments, sales counters for products manufactured by public sector enterprises, and a food fair. Another attraction is a techno zone featuring the technological advancements in various sectors and the achievements by start-ups.

Cultural programmes

The Nishagandhi auditorium will host cultural programmes all days and photography and selfie competitions will also be held. District Collector Jeromic George chaired a review meeting here on Monday to finalise the arrrangements for the expo. Subcollector Aswathy Sreenivas, District Information Officer G. Bensilal, and officials representing various departments were present.

