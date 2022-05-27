‘Ente Keralam’ expo gets under way

150 stalls showcase products by entrepreneurs from district

150 stalls showcase products by entrepreneurs from district

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday inaugurated the 'Ente Keralam' mega exhibition and sale mela being organised at Kanakakkunnu, as part of the first anniversary of the second Left Democratic Front government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking at the inaugural event, he said society should remain alert against forces trying to divide the people of Kerala, which has remained an island of peace and religious amity even during troubled times.

He said the second LDF government has continued the developmental initiatives of the previous government. People from all walks of life have been touched by these initiatives. Major advances have been witnessed in the sectors of public education, health, transport, and public distribution. The State government has set an example by protecting public sector units, at a time when the Union government is selling stakes in PSUs, he said. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil presided over the function.

Govt. services

The exhibition showcases around 150 stalls with products made by entrepreneurs from the district as well as those related to various government services. Around 20 stalls have been set up by government departments to provide services to the public. Food courts also have been setup. Stalls selling handicraft and decorative items, products including honey, mushrooms, oil and snacks from local entrepreneurs are part of the exhibition.

The 'Ente Keralam' exhibition will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The government service stalls will function till 6 p.m. The entry to the exhibition is free.