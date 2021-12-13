Energy conservation awards announced

The awards were declared on Sunday by the State Level Monitoring Committee for Energy Conservation constituted by the Energy Management Centre.

Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd., Udyogamandal has won the Kerala State Energy Conservation Award 2021 in the large scale energy consumer category. Milma Diary Palakkad was adjudged the best medium scale energy consumer.

The awards were declared on Sunday by the State Level Monitoring Committee for Energy Conservation constituted by the Energy Management Centre.

In the Buildings category, Gateway Varkala - IHCL SeleQtions, Varkala was declared the winner while Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd emerged the winner in the Institutions and Organizations category. The awards carry a cash prize of ₹100,000 each.

In the large scale energy consumer category, Nitta Gelatin India Limited, Kakkanad, will be conferred commendation. The other commendation certificate winnners are as follows: Indane Bottling plant, Cochin (Medium Scale energy consumer category), BEML Ltd, Palakkad Complex (Small Scale energy consumer category), F5 Sustainability Consultants, Kochi (Architect and Green Building Consultants Category), Cherukara Industries, Aluva (Retailers and Traders category), NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam and Kerala Water Authority (Institutions and Organizations category) and Mallika G, Pathanamthitta (for individual efforts).

The winners were selected from 78 entries received in eight different categories. The total savings in electricity and oil by the applicants were estimated to be 621 MU (million units) and 45345 toe (tonne of oil equivalent) defined as the amount of energy released by burning one tonne of crude oil.