End gender bias in cinema: Padmapriya

Actor Padmapriya Janakiraman has called for a collective effort in addressing the problem of sexism in the Indian cinema industry, which, she feels, has a long way to go in tackling gender bias.

Delivering a speech at the National Women’s Talk Festival, organised as part of the Soorya Festival, here on Tuesday, Ms. Padmapriya said cinema as a medium can tremendously influence one’s attitude and behaviour. Citing scientific studies, she pointed out that the portrayal of women as leaders in cinema has had a significant effect on the career aspirations and the educational attainment of girls.

“Sadly, no legislation against sexual harassment or quotas can get rid of the bias that prevailed. They are necessary, but not sufficient. Sexism is a collective issue and, importantly, a precursor to heinous crimes,” he said.

In the Malayalam cinema industry, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), of which she is a part, strived to make the avenue a non-discriminatory field where all were provided equal opportunities to prove themselves on the basis of their skills and not identity.

According to Ms. Padmapriya, the WCC does not challenge the existence of any particular section in the industry. However, despite the presence of women in various industry organisations, there is a marked absence of women’s voice in such forums. At the same time, the constant support of all of our organisations is important for the success of our endeavour,” he added.

She also lamented the lack of research conducted into the issue of gender discrimination in the Indian film industry.

Nodal officers

Speaking on the occasion, noted cinematographer and filmmaker Fowzia Fathima, who is also a member of WCC, said the government has been making strides in addressing the problems raised by the organisation. “District Collectors will soon be made nodal officers to address the grievances of women from the film industry and initiate the necessary action,” she said.

She added that the various sectors, including the IT industry, have been witnessing a positive change by setting up internal complaints committee in addressing issues pertaining to sexual harassment at workplaces.