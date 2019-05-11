Encroachments on Amayizhanjan canal will be evicted: Minister

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has given instructions to conduct surveys to identify encroachments along the Amayizhanjan canal and evict the same. The Irrigation Department will carry out these surveys from Monday onwards. An overview meeting regarding this, held on Friday, decided to allot necessary technical staff for this purpose. The village officer will oversee the eviction of encroachments.

As part of the pre-monsoon cleaning activities, the waste accumulated in the canal will be removed on Saturday and Sunday. Weed harvsters will be employed for this purpose. The funds for these activities will be utilised from the ₹25 crore earlier allocated for Amayizhanjan canal improvement purposes. The sewage lines will be completed by the month of August.

The canal from Kannammoola to Akkulam will be cleaned from Saturday morning onwards. The Mining and Geology Department will remove the silt and waste. The Major Irrigation Department will clean the railway canal after obtaining the permission of the railway authorities.

The Corporation will clean up the area around the Pallithura bridge, with the help of the Inland Navigation Department.