Encouraging response to 'Mamangam': director Padmakumar

The Mammootty-starrer Mamangam has been in the centre of a controversy ever since filmmaker and writer Sajeev Pillai had been replaced by its producers.

However, M. Padmakumar, who replaced Mr. Pillai, to helm the film, maintained that the controversies have not taken a toll on its production or the creative process.

Despite the controversies that continue to surround the big-budget film, even four days into its release, Mr. Padmakumar says that the film has been able to survive all odds to garner an encouraging response from all over.

He was speaking while participating in a meet-the-press programme at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here on Sunday.

Orchestrated attacks

“While the initial controversies threatened to bog the film down, we managed to successfully ensure its wide release.

Now, it has become a subject of intense trolling similar to what had happened when the Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan had released. Many big-ticket films of Mammootty and Mohanlal have come under orchestrated attacks through the social media in the past. Fortunately, we have been able to survive such attempts to denigrate our film through the positive reviews that have boosted its prospects,” Mr. Padmakumar, whose recent outing Joseph impressed both fans and critics alike.

Complaint submitted

Pointing out that a complaint has been submitted to the Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police, the film’s executive producer Ayjo Antony Joseph said that they were able to withstand the implications of the social media attack through their strategy of releasing the film in over 2,000 screens in India and abroad.

Mamangam, which registered a first-day collection of ₹23.7 crore, has witnessed a tremendous response from the north Kerala districts with its theme rooted to the heritage of Malabar finding an emotional connect with the audience in the region, Mr. Joseph added.

Period film

The period film is set against the backdrop of Mamangam, a festival that used to be held once every 12 years on the banks of the Bharathapuzha in Thirunavaya, Malappuram, in the 17th century.

Actors Maniuttan and Achuthan B. Nair also participated in the meet-the-press programme.