Employees take pledgefor drug-free Kerala

Lending a big support to the “Drug-free Kerala” campaign launched by Vimukthi Mission under the Excise Department, employees of all government and public sector undertakings across the State took a pledge on Thursday against drug abuse and addiction.

Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally read out the pledge to the employees of the Secretariat here. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Taxes, Satyajeeth Rajan, Principal Secretary,General Administration Department, K.R. Jyothilal, and senior officials were present.

Ongoing mission

The programme was organised to impart further momentum to the ongoing 90-day intensive anti-drug and de-addiction campaign being carried out by Vimukthi Mission.

As part of the awareness campaign, anti-drug committees have been formed in all government offices. Each unit has five members, two of them women. They have been tasked with conducting awareness campaigns at all offices before January 30.

Earlier, more than 25 lakh students in the State had taken the Drug-free Kerala pledge.

Vimukthi has forged a partnership with anti-drug clubs at schools and colleges, Student Police Cadet corps, State Library Council, voluntary outfits, and student, youth, and women’s organisations. The mission has also launched educative, awareness, and rehabilitation programmes and counselling service to root out the menace. Vimukthi has roped in Kudumbashree units to spread the “Say no to drug” message, besides displaying boards and stickers on as many as 500 KSRTC buses.