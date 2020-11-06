Elephant rehabilitation centre work on track

Big plans: The ₹108-crore project taken up on 176 ha of forestland at Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram will be able to accommodate 50 elephants.

First phase of KIIFB-funded project at Kottoor to be commissioned in February 2021

The first phase of the ongoing Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded development of the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor is set to be commissioned in February.

The project, being executed by the Forest Department at a cost of ₹108 crore, is aimed at enhancing facilities to accommodate 50 elephants at the centre.

At present, the elephant centre at Kottoor can house 16 pachyderms.

The project is being undertaken across 176 hectares of forestland at Kottoor.

Facilities

Besides setting up enclosures for elephants , the project also involves the construction of various reservoirs and check-dams in the Neyyar reservoirs, an elephant museum, veterinary hospital with superspeciality facilities, a study and research centre for nature lovers and students, a training centre for mahouts, an entrance plaza, administrative office, parking facilties for visitors, cafeteria, cottages, toilet block and a special elephant viewing facility.

According to an official release issued here, other components include a post-mortem facility and a cemetery, a large kitchen for preparing food for elephants and a feeding area.

The project also envisages a large convention centre and an amphitheatre at Kottoor.

A unit for manufacturing paper from elephant dung, mechanism for producing biogas from waste, and special facilities for collection and disposal of solid wastes, including non-recyclable plastics.

The completion of the project will create 250 jobs, including 100 elephant herders, 40 of who will be accommodated with their families and 40 others who will be provided dormitory facilities.

Tribespeople hailing from nearby settlements are also likely to get employment in various capacities at the centre.