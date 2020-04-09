Elderly woman tests positive

An 80-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. A native of Kallattumukku in Manacaud, she is suspected to have contracted the infection from her 61-year-old son who had returned from the Middle East on March 22.

According to official sources, the patient has been under quarantine after her son’s sample test returned positive on April 1. She has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. With this, five patients are currently being treated for the disease in the district.

The development came on a day the district administration heaved a sigh of relief after all COVID-19 test samples collected from Pothencode returned negative.

The situation was in stark contrast to the widespread anxiety that prevailed in the aftermath of the death of a 68-year-old man on March 31, a few days after he had been diagnosed with the disease. The administration, clueless about how the deceased had contracted the infection, had intensified restrictions in Pothencode and vicinity for three weeks. Making matters worse, another Pothencode native was diagnosed with COVID-19 the next day. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said fear had receded in Pothencode after all the 215 samples collected from the contacts of the deceased tested negative.

Curbs in Pothencode

The family members of both Pothencode natives affected with COVID-19 had also been declared safe. The findings strengthened the belief that there had been no COVID-19 community transmission yet, he said, adding that the restrictions in the region would continue for now.

The district administration placed 131 people under surveillance and removed 793 people off the quarantine list on Thursday. There were now 5,452 people under home quarantine in the district. Twenty-four symptomatic people were admitted to various hospitals in the district. Eighteen people were discharged after recovering from their ailments. Health authorities also collected 117 samples sent for COVID-19 tests. As many as 142 test results returned negative on the day.

Besides, 252 people have been quarantined in Corona Care Centres in the University men’s hostel, women’s hostel, IMG hostel, SAMETI hostel in Veli, Mar Ivanios College hostel, and St. Mary’s School in Vizhinjam.